MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Armenian parliamentary elections were held amid unprecedented pressure on the opposition and Western interference, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sputnik radio.

"The authorities subjected the opposition [in Armenia] to unprecedented pressure during the elections," she said. Zakharova also noted that the elections took place amid "unprecedented Western interference."

The Armenian people have demonstrated a clear demand for the steady development of Moscow-Yerevan relations and for the country’s continued participation in Eurasian integration structures that deliver tangible benefits rather than empty promises, the diplomat said.

"Those promises, as it now turns out, were reworded literally on the eve of the vote, with claims that it was too early to discuss them because the state was not ready for closer integration with Western frameworks," she continued. "As for Russia, that demand is genuine. It is based on an honest understanding, not on promises and not on information manipulation."

Russia has always supported a genuinely sovereign Armenia, Zakharova emphasized. "We consider the Armenian people a brotherly nation, and we have always wished, and continue to wish, them peace and prosperity," she said.

Zakharova also said that Armenia has experienced "intense and deliberate social polarization" over the past decade.