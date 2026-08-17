Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Andreyevskaya Obshchina in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations. <…> Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Novosoloshino in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,450 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,450 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 260 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 210 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 205 troops and an armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 390 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 345 troops, a tank and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 40 troops and a US-made howitzer in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 260 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 260 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Velikaya Chernetchina, Pershe Travnya, Pisarevka, Ulanovo and Khoten in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Alisovka, Kazachya Lopan, Novoaleksandrovka, Rubezhnoye and Svetlichnoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 260 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and five motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and a counterbattery radar station of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Balakleya, Vesyoloye and Podliman in the Kharkov Region, Donetskoye, Krymki, Mayaki and Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 18 motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, an artillery gun and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Vysokoivanovka, Druzhkovka, Kramatorsk, Kurtovka, Nikanorovka, Nikolayevka, Nikolaipolye, Orekhovatka and Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 205 personnel, a French-made VAB armored personnel carrier, 29 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 390 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 390 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Krasnopodolye, Belozerskoye, Dobropolye and Rubezhnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Andronovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 390 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery gun and a counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 345 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 345 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two assault brigades, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Kolomiytsy, Pokrovskoye and Malinovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Dolinka, Svoboda, Chervonaya Krinitsa and Chervony Yar in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 345 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles and nine motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 40 Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made howitzer in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Kushugum, Malokaterinovka and Yulyevka in the Zaporozhye Region and the city of Kherson," the ministry said.

"Up to 40 Ukrainian military personnel, 19 motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and three electronic warfare stations were destroyed," it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s logistics centers, energy sites in past day

Russian troops struck logistics centers, energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck logistics centers, Ukraine’s fuel and energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army, workshops assembling and sites storing ground robotic vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles and uncrewed boats, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 144 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 797 Ukrainian UAVs, 12 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 797 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 12 smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 12 guided aerial bombs, four rockets of multiple launch rocket systems, including two US-made HIMARS and two Czech-made Vampire rockets, and also 797 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Tally of Ukrainian army’s losses

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 210,774 unmanned aerial vehicles, 669 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,606 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,774 multiple rocket launchers, 36,173 field artillery guns and mortars and 69,491 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.