Russian envoy issues warning to Europe over flaws in its migration strategy

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The refusal to admit mistakes in migration policies may undermine what is left of Europe, Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), warned.

"Legacy media tries to hide this and calls the stories about Ceuta (migration crisis - TASS) `Russian propaganda’. Failure to admit migration mistakes is undermining what is left of Europe," he wrote on X, commenting on a video about the impact of the influx of migrants in the autonomous Spanish city on the North African coast.