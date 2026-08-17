Summoning Japanese ambassador and West’s terror against Africa: Lavrov’s statements

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Statements coming out of Tokyo about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the Kuril Islands are out of line. Russia summoned the Japanese ambassador following Tokyo’s protest, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists.

He also said after talks with his visiting Ghanaian counterpart, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that Russia is concerned over the involvement of the Ukrainian military in state-sponsored terrorism against Sahel countries.

TASS has summed up the top Russian diplomat’s key statements.

Japan’s protest following Russian president’s visit to the Kuril Islands

Statements coming out of Tokyo about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the Kuril Islands are out of line: "Our Japanese colleagues and neighbors have, of course, crossed the line of decency with their utterly unacceptable statements claiming that the Russian president cannot visit any part of Russia’s territory."

Russia summoned the Japanese ambassador following Toyo’s protest against Putin’s trip to Iturup, but the embassy failed to explain why the ambassador ignored the summons: "When we learned how Mrs. [Japanese Prime Minister Sanae] Takaichi and her foreign minister had characterized our president’s trip within his own country, to his own citizens, we immediately summoned the Japanese ambassador. The embassy’s response was quite vague. After a pause, they explained that he (the ambassador - TASS) would not be able to come either on Friday, August 14 or on Monday, August 17, i.e. today, because he is either not in Moscow or is not feeling well. We did not quite understand."

The Japanese ambassador must appear at the Russian foreign ministry: "Anyway, we have summoned the ambassador. He must appear at the foreign ministry and we will talk both about the Japanese leadership’s conduct regarding President Putin’s visit to Russia’s Island of Iturup and about how an ambassador should work in his host country - honor its laws and the existing procedures for foreign diplomats in this country, or Russia in this case."

The West’s terror against Africa

Terrorist threats in Africa are "planned by some countries that cannot accept the loss of their colonial influence in Africa."

France is arming and training illegal armed groups in the Sahara-Sahel region: "It is no secret that France is involved in this; it works directly with illegal armed groups, arms them, finances them, and instructs them."

Russia is concerned over the involvement of the Ukrainian military in state-sponsored terrorism against Sahel countries: "It is worrying to hear that those who organize and sponsor illegal armed groups’ operations [against the Sahel countries] from abroad are also involving Ukrainians - and not mercenaries, but servicemen. In other words, this is not about some isolated, individual terror attacks, but about state-sponsored terrorism against the countries of the Sahel."

Ghanaian citizens’ participation in the special military operation

Russia’s relevant structures will consider Ghana’s inquiry about the participation of its citizens in the special military operation in Ukraine: "The defense ministry has a special structure that considers, and I am sure, it will consider additional requests from our Ghanaian friends."

The Ghanaian foreign minister said during the joint news conference that 62 Ghanaian citizens have died during the special military operation and 15 others are reported missing.

Military cooperation

Ghana is expected to ratify the agreement on military-technical cooperation soon: "Our friends will soon complete the ratification of the intergovernmental agreement on military-technical cooperation, which, of course, will give an extra impetus to work in this area."

Russia is ready to "offer necessary support" to African countries in their fight against terrorism and help restore relations between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the three Sahel nations.

Despite the Sahel nations’ withdrawal from ECOWAS, they remain neighbors and Russia "is interested in normalizing relations between them, as well as the Sahel three’s relations within the African Union."

Cooperation between all West African countries is needed to strengthen security in the region: "I think it will be in our common interests, even taking into account the current, daily needs of ensuring the security of the population in West African countries, to build bridges and take practical steps to foster cooperation between ECOWAS and the Alliance of Sahel States. We are ready to facilitate this."

Russia-Africa summit

President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama will take part in the third Russia-Africa summit in Moscow: "The president of Ghana has confirmed his participation in this summit.".