Ukraine to adjust negotiating approach after strikes on energy facilities — Zelensky

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Ukraine’s negotiating team will adjust its approach following Russia’s strikes on the country’s energy infrastructure, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"Our negotiating approach will be adjusted accordingly," he wrote on his Telegram channel after a government meeting on the situation amid the massive damage to the country’s energy infrastructure.

Another round of trilateral Russian-US-Ukrainian settlement talks is expected to be held in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5. Zelensky said earlier that his country’s negotiating team was to travel to the United Arab Emirates in the evening on February 2.

Air raid warnings were issued throughout Ukraine overnight to February 3. Explosions were reported in Kiev, Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkov, and Cherkassy. Later, Ukraine’s power holding DTEK said that its generating and transmitting infrastructure had come under the biggest attack since the New Year.

Meanwhile, the Russian defense ministry reported that in retaliation to Ukraine’s attacks on civilian facilities in Russia Russian forces had delivered massive strikes on Ukraine’s defense sector infrastructure and energy facilities used for military purposes.