MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s claims about damage to the Druzhba oil pipeline do not reflect reality and Kiev simply wants to cut off Hungary’s oil ahead of elections, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS in an interview.

"Zelensky is being used here, you know, like a dog that’s just been told to attack, and out come insults, some radical statements and false claims that the Druzha pipeline is out of order. Somehow, they conveniently 'can’t' deliver energy supplies just a couple of months before the elections in Budapest," the diplomat said.

He added that Kiev feels the support of European countries and therefore is not limiting its methods. "In the pursuit of media influence, of staying in the spotlight, Zelensky is ready to be a bride at a wedding or a corpse at a funeral. There will be no limits here. The full arsenal of terrorist, sabotage, and political-provocative methods is at Kiev’s disposal, and I see no restricting factors. Especially since European partners are always ready to cover him," Miroshnik concluded.