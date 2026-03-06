US soon to launch largest bombing of Iran — Treasury chief

NEW YORK, March 7. /TASS/. The United States plans to carry out its largest bombing of Iran tonight, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Friday.

"Tonight will be our biggest bombing campaign and it will do the most damage to the Iranian missile launchers, the factories that build the missiles," he said in an interview with the Fox Business TV channel.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.