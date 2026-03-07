US, Israeli strikes dangerously close to civilian sites in Iran — TV

NEW YORK, March 7. /TASS/. The United States and Israel are carrying out strikes in Iran dangerously close to civilian infrastructure, causing damage, CNN reported based on satellite imagery analysis.

According to the TV channel, a 900-kilogram bomb struck the building of the Iranian state broadcaster IRIB in Tehran, with debris posing a lethal risk up to 300 meters away. The blast crater lies just 30 meters away from the Gandhi Hospital.

CNN also reported that the US and Israeli strikes had destroyed an entire police complex.

Earlier, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN Amir-Saeid Iravani said that 13 medical facilities had been targeted by the US and Israel, and over 20 schools had been damaged.