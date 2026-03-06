EU share in Russian exports down to 7.4% in 2025 — research

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The share of the EU in Russian exports fell to 7.4% last year, according to research carried out by experts from the Gaidar Institute's International Trade Laboratory (obtained by TASS).

"The importance of the EU as a trading partner continues to slowly decline: in 2025 it accounted for around 7.4% of Russian exports (down by 1.6 points by 2024), and 12% of imports (down by 0.4 points)," according to research.

According to Eurostat data cited in the study, last year deliveries of European goods to Russia amounted to $34 bln, down by 2% compared with the previous year. Growth was noted in pharmaceuticals to $11 bln (+19%), which underscores the continued dependence of the Russian market on European medicines. "Growth was also recorded for supplies of optical and medical devices ($2.6 bln, +12%), organic chemicals ($1.6 bln, +12%), and cocoa and products after its processing ($1.1 bln, +31%). Deliveries of perfumery and cosmetics remained close to the previous year level ($2.1 bln, +1%)," according to experts.

At the same time reduction in supplies of machinery and equipment continued - down by 20%, reaching $2.5 bln, and alcoholic beverages - by 22% to $1.2 bln.