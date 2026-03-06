MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The US pressure on Russia in the energy sphere has failed to produce the intended result, leading to an opposite effect, Russian special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Western energy pressure on Russia has failed and is backfiring," he wrote on the X social network.

According to Dmitriev, Russia’s energy partners have made a wise strategic choice. In his words, they will overcome the energy shock best and will be best positioned for the future.

The post came in response to the Wall Street Journal article, saying that the question of reducing Chinese oil purchases from Russia will be raised during US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s upcoming talks with Vice-Premier of the People's Republic of China He Lifeng.