MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. A lot can happen as the world recognizes Moscow as an irreplaceable energy supplier, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said.

"More to come as the world recognizes Russia as a must-have supplier of energy," he wrote on X in response to a post where a user described the US move to issue a license to allow Russian oil sales to India as a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to earlier reports, the US Department of the Treasury issued a 30-day waiver to India to purchase Russian oil carried by tankers currently at sea, which also provides for petroleum product deals and supplies of crude loaded on vessels until March 5. US officials said the move was aimed at reducing pressure on the global oil market amid the US and Israeli military operation against Iran.

A spokesperson for the Indian Foreign Ministry said earlier that ensuring the energy security of the country’s 1.4 billion-strong population was a top priority for its government. "Diversifying energy sourcing in keeping with objective market conditions and evolving international dynamics is at the core of our strategy," he noted, adding that "all of India's decisions are taken and will be taken with this in mind."