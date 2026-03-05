MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is threatened from Kiev, Alexey Chepa, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told TASS.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky said that he would give Orban's address to the Ukrainian army, if the Hungarian prime minister continued to block a €90 billion European aid to Ukraine.

"I think there is a threat," Chepa said. "Against the backdrop of what happened in Venezuela and Iran, this is even more relevant."

The deputy said that the Ukrainian special services had already been involved in attempts on the lives of world leaders. "According to the information I have, the Ukrainian special services were also involved in the attempt on [US President Donald] Trump. There is very interesting information about the whereabouts of the assassin in Ukraine and his contacts with the special services," he said.

Chepa also noted that the Ukrainian army often recruits people to carry out terrorist attacks "for very little money. Here, for €90 billion, they will do anything."

He said that European leaders will not give Zelensky a direct approval for the assassination attempt on Orban, but they may well turn a blind eye to it. Chepa said that European politicians did not react to Russia’s information about the plans of the UK and France to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

"The use of dirty weapons - anything can happen. They turn a blind eye," the deputy said.