US unwilling to admit it does not rule world any more — Carlson

NEW YORK, March 6. /TASS/. The American leadership cannot realize that the United States does not lead the whole world and must take into account other countries, said journalist Tucker Carlson.

"Almost nobody in Washington can get his head around the current present obvious reality, which is ‘No, we don’t run everything any more,’" he said on YouTube.

Carlson admitted that many people in the United States, including himself, would like to live in a unipolar world. "It's way less fun to be constrained, to have to come to terms with another country before you make a decision. No one wants to do that, no one wants to be challenged. But it’s not up to us, you aren’t in charge of reality. This is the reality we live in," Carlson said.

The journalist cited China as an example of a power that Washington needs to reckon with. "We are in competition, I am not saying in conflict, but in competition with this other country which is at least as powerful as we are called China," he said.