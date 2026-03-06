Top Russian, Afghan diplomats discuss current escalation between Kabul, Islamabad

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Ways to ease tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, as well as the situation around Iran were the focus of a conversation between the Russian and Afghan foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The top Russian diplomat stressed the need for settling disputes between Kabul and Islamabad by political and diplomatic means," the ministry said.

"The sides exchanged views on the situation in the region, including the negative destabilizing consequences of the aggression against Iran. The sides discussed prospects for easing military and political tensions in the Afghanistan-Pakistan relations," it noted.

Fighting resumed on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border on February 26. Kabul said that it was conducting a military operation in response to recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory.