VIENNA, March 5. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has adopted a pro-Ukrainian resolution on nuclear safety, a source told TASS.

TASS has compiled the main information available so far.

Voting

- 20 countries voted in favor of the resolution, 10 abstained, a source told TASS.

- Russia, the United States, China, and Niger voted against, the source added.

- Despite its adoption, the resolution carries no legal consequences, the source specified.

- Earlier, the Russian delegation called on the IAEA Board of Governors to reject the draft resolution and put it to a vote.

About the draft resolution

- The draft resolution "Consequences of instability of energy infrastructure critical for nuclear safety and nuclear security of nuclear power plants in Ukraine" was introduced by Canada and the Netherlands.

Statements by Russian Permanent Representative

- Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that the draft resolution "appears not merely inappropriate but demonstrates the complete political blinkeredness of its co-authors, who are detached from reality."

- A number of its provisions do not comply with the agency's statutory activities, he added.

- The co-authors deliberately use the IAEA platform to promote their biased approaches, diverting attention from genuinely important issues. They also fail to take into account that their actions primarily damage the reputation of the Agency itself, which has always been known for its balanced expertise and independence, Ulyanov said.

- Ulyanov noted that the only real threat to the safety of the Zaporozhye NPP remains the continuing Ukrainian provocations.

- The preservation of double standards in the field of nuclear safety and nuclear security is unacceptable, the diplomat stated.

- Attempts by Western countries to act as "teachers" and moral arbiters appear to be the height of cynicism, Ulyanov noted.

- According to him, Western states, given their own track record in undermining the foundations of global security and the nuclear non-proliferation regime, have completely forfeited the right to lecture others.