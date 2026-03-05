Russia, Ukraine to hold another prisoner of war exchange on March 6 — MFA

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Another prisoner of war exchange between Russia and Ukraine is scheduled to take place on Friday, when the two countries will each release 300 soldiers, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

"A 300-300 exchange is scheduled for March 6. There are plans to repatriate a total of 500 captured Russian soldiers on March 5-6," the ministry said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said Russia has brought 200 soldiers back from a Kiev-controlled territory and returned 200 Ukrainian POWs in exchange.

The swap took place after a humanitarian deal brokered by the United Arab Emirates, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"All the repatriated Russian servicemen are being given the necessary medical and psychological assistance," it added.

Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said earlier that Russia and Ukraine will exchange 500 POWs each on March 5-6 as part of the Geneva agreements.