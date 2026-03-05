Iraqi authorities won’t allow to drag country into war — prime minister

CAIRO, March 5. /TASS/. The Iraqi authorities will not allow the country to be drawn into war, Prime Minister and Supreme Commander Mohammed al-Sudani said during his visit to a military headquarters.

"We will not tolerate attempts to drag Iraq into war or to destabilize the situation within the country. National interests must come first," al-Sudani emphasized. The Iraqi prime minister pointed out that security forces in some provinces had been "negligent" in their duties and announced the dismissal of all intelligence officers from the command headquarters in Nineveh governorate in northwestern Iraq.

Meanwhile, the INA news agency reported that a rocket launcher had been confiscated in southern Basra governorate, which illegal groups had planned to use to attack neighboring countries.