Russia to take EU militarization into account in upgrading all types of weapons — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Moscow takes the aggressive military transformation of the European Union very seriously and is considering it when upgrading all types of weapons, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"We are witnessing a paradigm shift in the European Union in the context of its rapid militarization," the diplomat noted. "We will factor this transformation of the European Union into account both when developing our foreign policy and in our military planning, including our program to upgrade all types of weapons and military equipment."

According to her, the EU is currently undergoing a transformation into "an aggressive, intractable, conflict-minded, impoverished, and self-defeating international player." "This is confirmed by the unprecedented financial injections into the military-industrial sector, the course toward, as they call it, ‘strengthening the eastern flank,’ the launch of new defense projects, the preparation of transport infrastructure for high-intensity combat, and increased ammunition production," Zakharova noted.

"Given the current EU leadership’s confrontational approach toward Russia, we take such processes very seriously. We know them. We know how many times they have triggered global conflicts and started world wars. Each time, it turns out, we truly find ourselves on this very ‘eastern flank,’ not because we are attacking them, but because they harbor aggressive intentions toward us," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated.