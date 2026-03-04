Iran’s foreign policy to continue relying on Khamenei’s legacy — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Iran’s foreign policy will continue to draw on the legacy of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an article for TASS.

"The intellectual legacy of this great architect and the strategy of resistance will unequivocally continue to be a firm foundation of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the diplomat stated.

Commenting on the consequences of the current US and Israeli aggression against Iran, the ambassador emphasized that "the international community, from a legal standpoint, expects not only the condemnation of those responsible for this crime but also the adoption of responsible measures."

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. As a result of the strikes, Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.