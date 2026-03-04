US assasination of Khamenei poses threat to global peace — Iranian envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. By killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the United States created a serious threat to global peace and security, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an article for TASS.

"Expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the supreme leader of the Islamic revolution, the Islamic Republic of Iran views this terrorist crime as a blatant violation of international legal provisions and the UN Charter, as well as a serious threat to sustainable regional and global peace and security," he said.

The ambassador described Khamenei as a courageous fighter who, guided by the strategic triad of "honor, wisdom and pragmatism," dedicated his life to establishing a just peace and defending national sovereignty and independence.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

As a result of the strikes, Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.