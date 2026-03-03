US ground operation in Iran impossible due to its vast territory size — expert

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. A large-scale US ground operation in Iran is deemed impossible, according to military expert Colonel Viktor Litovkin (retired), who spoke with TASS. He explained that the vast size of Iran's territory makes such an undertaking unfeasible, given the current distribution of American forces.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington is not actively planning a ground invasion of Iran. However, President Donald Trump has not entirely ruled out the possibility as a means to achieve US strategic objectives.

"A major ground operation in Iran is impossible because the territory is immense. The United States simply does not have enough forces there to carry out such an operation, let alone in Israel," Litovkin emphasized.

He pointed out that the US has not concentrated significant ground forces in the Middle East, suggesting that Rubio's comments may be an attempt to intimidate Tehran by implying that a ground offensive could be imminent.