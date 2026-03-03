Khamenei murder to have legal consequences for aggressor states — Iran’s ambassador

VIENNA, March 3. /TASS/. The assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will result in legal liability for the aggressor states and criminal liability for their leaders, Iran's ambassador to Austria Asadollah Eshrang Jahromi said at a press conference.

"This criminal act was carried out in manifest disregard of binding principles of international law. It endangers the international responsibility of the warmongering states concerned, as well as the individual criminal responsibility of the president of the United States, the so-called prime minister of the Israeli regime, and all individuals involved in planning, ordering, authorizing, committing, or otherwise aiding and abetting this criminal act," he said.

"The foregoing is without prejudice to accountability for the ongoing war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression being committed by the agents of the United States and the Israeli regime.".