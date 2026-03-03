Lavrov, Omani foreign minister call for Middle East ceasefire — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi spoke in favor of an early cessation of any military action around Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after their telephone conversation.

"The foreign ministers discussed the situation around Iran. A position was voiced in favor of an early cessation of any hostilities and the return of the situation to a political and diplomatic settlement. The need to take into account the legitimate interests of all Arab states of the Persian Gulf was emphasized," it said in a statement.

"The readiness of Russia and Oman, including within the framework of the United Nations, was noted to promote the search for compromise peaceful solutions based on respect for the basic norms of international law.".