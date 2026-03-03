War criminals who killed 165 schoolgirls in Iran to face criminal liability — ambassador

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. War criminals responsible for the deaths of 165 girls in a strike on a primary school in Iran will face criminal charges, Tehran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said in an article for TASS.

"The rocket attacks on civilian areas in Minab and Lamerd, particularly the strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh primary school for girls, which killed 165 pupils, are a clear violation of international humanitarian law. Under the Fourth Geneva Convention and Additional Protocol I, disregarding the principle of distinction between military and civilian targets, failing to comply with proportionality, and not taking precautions make this attack a war crime, entailing international criminal responsibility for its organizers and perpetrators," the diplomat noted.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power.

As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.