Iran reiterates its inalienable right to enrich uranium during talks with US — Witkoff

NEW YORK, March 3. /TASS/. During the talks with the US, Iran reiterated its inalienable right to enrich nuclear materials, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"The Iranian negotiators told us they have the inalienable right to enrich all of their nuclear fuel. We, of course, responded that the president feels we have the inalienable right ‘to stop you in your tracks’," he told Fox News in an interview.

According to Witkoff, the Iranian negotiators made it clear that their position would be "the starting point" for reaching an agreement.

Iran has repeatedly emphasized the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. In an interview with NBC News, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran had told US negotiators that it was ready to do everything necessary to confirm the peaceful nature of its nuclear program but was not prepared to give up uranium enrichment.