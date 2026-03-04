Russian MFA comments on possible 'nuclear collaboration' between European countries'

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on a potential European cooperation in nuclear security, emphasizing the importance of neighboring states’ attitudes.

"There is one important ‘but:’ as we have just seen, any initiative must be acceptable to the neighboring countries which should not feel threatened by potential newcomers. Otherwise… I think, everyone following the news has realized that, in this matter, not only the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the International Atomic Energy Agency are important but also the attitudes of the countries bordering the region and beyond," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

On March 2, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that eight European countries had expressed interest in cooperating with Paris on joint nuclear deterrence, naming Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Sweden, and Denmark. Commenting on the initiative at a press conference on March 3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned of a growing risk that nuclear proliferation could spiral out of control.