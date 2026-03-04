{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian MFA comments on possible 'nuclear collaboration' between European countries'

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that the attitudes of the countries bordering the region and beyond are important
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Russian Foreign Ministry Press Office
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
© Russian Foreign Ministry Press Office

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on a potential European cooperation in nuclear security, emphasizing the importance of neighboring states’ attitudes.

"There is one important ‘but:’ as we have just seen, any initiative must be acceptable to the neighboring countries which should not feel threatened by potential newcomers. Otherwise… I think, everyone following the news has realized that, in this matter, not only the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the International Atomic Energy Agency are important but also the attitudes of the countries bordering the region and beyond," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

On March 2, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that eight European countries had expressed interest in cooperating with Paris on joint nuclear deterrence, naming Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Sweden, and Denmark. Commenting on the initiative at a press conference on March 3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned of a growing risk that nuclear proliferation could spiral out of control.

Tags
Foreign policyMaria Zakharova
US-Israeli strikes on Iran
More than 600 Russians remain at Bushehr nuclear plant — Rosatom CEO
The buses are ready and evacuation routes were considered, Alexey Likhachev said
Read more
Iran now focused on defense, not talks — ambassador to Austria
According to Asadollah Eshragh Jahromi, United States and Israel have launched a full-fledged aggression against Iran
Read more
War criminals who killed 165 schoolgirls in Iran to face criminal liability — ambassador
Kazem Jalali says the attack is a clear violation of international humanitarian law
Read more
Over 3,000 ships stuck in Persian Gulf ports
About 4% of the global tonnage of vessels are now idle in the Persian Gulf
Read more
US stock market opens with key indices decline
As of 17:30 Moscow time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a key indicator of US business activity, fell by 0.84% to 48,493.11 points
Read more
Iran entitled to strike back at US, Israel under UN Charter — envoy to Russia
Kazem Jalali says that the armed attack gives Iran an inherent right to self-defense
Read more
Russian PM says economic slowdown ends
The Russian premier notes conditions for economic growth have been created
Read more
EU ministers to hold video conference with counterparts of GCC countries — Reuters
According to the source, the conference will be held on March 5
Read more
US and Israel's interceptor stocks may run out as early as next week — CNN
Earlier, the United States said it has sufficient ammunition stocks to continue strikes against Iran with Israel
Read more
Nazified, militarized Ukraine unacceptable for Russia — Lavrov
This contradicts the goals of the special military operation, the Russian foreign minister pointed out
Read more
Fewer skeptics remain about oil surpassing $100 per barrel — Dmitriev
Earlier, the price of the May 2026 futures contract for Brent crude oil on London’s ICE exchange exceeded $85 per barrel for the first time since July 19, 2024
Read more
12 armed Hezbollah members detained by Lebanese military — TV
The Hezbollah gunmen offered no resistance
Read more
UNSC unable to support peace due to US’ position on Russian, Brazilian drafts — diplomat
"The result [of such US position] is obvious - continuing escalation accompanied by the growth of casualties among civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
US seeks to stir up religious hatred through actions in Iran — envoy to Russia
Kazem Jalali reminded that heads of state have legal and personal immunity
Read more
Aggression against Iran may force Tehran to create nuclear weapons — Lavrov
The minister emphasized that "the seemingly paradoxical noble goal of starting a war to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons may stimulate the exact opposite"
Read more
Israel attacked Saudi Aramco’s refinery in false flag operation — news agency
According to the agency's source, the port of Fujairah in the UAE is one of the next targets of Israelis
Read more
EU already 'divided' Russian assets between Kiev, its defense sector — Russian diplomat
Vladislav Maslennikov opined that the EU's unwillingness to unblock the Russia’s assets is an additional factor why "the European Union doesn’t even doubt the expediency of continuing the policy of anti-Russian sanctions"
Read more
European gas price hits $785 amid Iran’s closure of Hormuz Strait
The increase since the start of the day reached 45%
Read more
Russia ready to export satellite monitoring solutions — Economy Ministry
According to earlier estimates, the global market of Earth remote sensing data and related services totaled $4.1 bln in 2022
Read more
Lavrov, Omani foreign minister call for Middle East ceasefire — Russian Foreign Ministry
"The readiness of Russia and Oman, including within the framework of the United Nations, was noted to promote the search for compromise peaceful solutions based on respect for the basic norms of international law," the statement says
Read more
Mossad conducts overnight ground operation in Iran — Al Arabiya
According to the TV channel, the operation was carried out by Mossad operatives with the support of special forces
Read more
Press review: Iran offers oil deals as US sets deadline and Iceland eyes EU entry
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 27th
Read more
US Navy to escort tankers in Strait of Hormuz if necessary — Trump
The US president says that the measure can be introduced "as soon as possible"
Read more
US, Israel open Pandora's box by assassinating Khamenei, says Iran's ambassador to Austria
Asadollah Eshrang Jahromi said that Khamenei was respected by "tens of millions of Muslims in the region and around the world," this is why his assassination "has profound and far-reaching consequences," for which Israel and the United States will bear "full responsibility."
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry delegation arrives in Iran
A delegation from the Russian Defense Ministry has arrived in Iran for a session of the bilateral group for military cooperation
Read more
US eyeing option of providing protection to ships in Strait of Hormuz
The US government is also discussing an option where it will act as an insurer to provide for free passage of tankers through the strait
Read more
Russian stock indices in the red on Tuesday - market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 0.37%, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 0.93%
Read more
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln moved away from Iran after strike — IRGC
The US Central Command reported that the carrier came under fire but was not hit
Read more
Russia’s small missile ship Burya test-fires Pantsir-M missile system in Baltic Sea
The Pantsir-M surface-to-air missile/gun system was fired as part of state trials for the Burya small missile ship
Read more
Conflict with Iran could lead to ceasefire in Ukraine on Russia’s conditions — Bloomberg
The deployment of US naval forces in the region makes the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine less likely
Read more
Press review: Iran derails US‑Israeli plans while Middle East conflict boosts oil and gold
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 2nd
Read more
IN BRIEF: Rosatom Chief’s statements on situation around Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant
Work at the Bushehr NPP construction site has been completely suspended
Read more
Mossad’s ground operation and US military plans: Middle East conflict
US President Donald Trump has claimed that it is "too late" to negotiate with Iran
Read more
US has struck around 2,000 targets in Iran since operation began — CENTCOM
Admiral Brad Cooper says US destroyed hundreds of Iran's ballistic missiles, launchers, and drones
Read more
Iran has no details on condition of attacked nuclear facilities — ambassador to Austria
Some of the Iranian nuclear facilities have been targeted, Asadollah Eshrang Jahromi said
Read more
Gas in Europe at $700, growth of Russian stocks: impact of blocking Strait of Hormuz
The gas price growth since the beginning of the day has exceeded 30%
Read more
Chukavin rifle accepted into service by Russian Interior Ministry — Kalashnikov Group
"The SVCh is designed to engage enemy personnel, equipment, and unarmored vehicles at ranges of up to 1,000 meters," the company stated
Read more
Strait of Hormuz closure to cause major upheaval in fertilizer market — Dmitriev
The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund stressed that possible disruptions to shipping in the strait’s waters could have significant consequences for commodity markets and put pressure on the global agricultural sector
Read more
Russia’s latest Yolka drones repel attack by over 50 Lyuty UAVs in Bryansk Region
"As it carries no explosives, the drone can be safely used to protect populated areas and critical infrastructure facilities," the company noted
Read more
Pure hydrogen will be in demand as main alternative energy source — Putin
Speaking about the West’s intention to abandon traditional hydrocarbons already now, the Russian President skeptically called it "wants and wishes"
Read more
India considers increasing oil purchases from Russia amid Middle East conflict
According to the latest data, Russia maintained its status of India’s largest oil supplier in February
Read more
US Embassy in Riyadh ablaze following explosion — Reuters
The news agency did not report on the consequences of the incident
Read more
Conflict around Iran harmful for economies — Merz
The German Chancellor noted that oil and gas prices would grow
Read more
Russian MFA comments on possible 'nuclear collaboration' between European countries'
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that the attitudes of the countries bordering the region and beyond are important
Read more
New Middle East war more dangerous than nuclear war — analyst
According to Dmitry Kuzyakin, the world is witnessing the beginning of the end of the old paradigm of warfare
Read more
Russia to deploy new generation radar in Crimea
The missile early warning system is designed to get and provide data on missile launches and missile trajectories to state and military governance posts to warn about a missile attack
Read more
Timeline for Druzhba pipeline restart not yet determined — Ukrainian Energy Minister
Denis Shmygal claims that an accident at one of the tanks allegedly caused significant internal damage to the pipeline, which is not visible from the surface
Read more
Managed escalation is most likely scenario for conflict over Iran — expert
According to Nikolay Gaponenko, the second crisis scenario is an uncontrolled escalation
Read more
Trump to continue operation in Iran until four clear objectives achieved — CBS News
Earlier, the US president said the American-Israeli operation against the Islamic Republic could last four to five weeks
Read more
Readiness to confront Iran, settlement proposals: global reaction
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called on the international community to condemn the US and Israeli strike on hospitals and schools in Iran
Read more
Iran’s missile attack target CIA headquarters in Dubai — Fars
Information was received earlier about four people injured after Iran’s attack against the Dubai International Airport
Read more
Kiev commits genocide against Donbass residents — Russian Investigative Committee
Alexander Bastrykin recalled that the investigation into the criminal case of genocide committed by Ukraine’s top political and military leadership against the population of Donbass had been completed
Read more
Putin making every effort to contribute to detente in Middle East — Kremlin
The day before, the Russian president spoke over the phone with his colleagues from Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia
Read more
Bank of Russia challenges regulation that blocks transfer of assets before EU court
The EU regulation violates the basic and inalienable rights to access justice, inviolability of property, and the principle of sovereign immunity of states and their central banks, guaranteed by international treaties and European Union law
Read more
Drone strikes bridge linking Bahrain and Saudi Arabia
The United States could have used this transportation link to evacuate its military personnel, the news agency said
Read more
Russia offered Iran air defense projects, Tehran showed little interest — Putin
The countries' strategic partnership agreement does not contain any articles related to defense, Russian President said
Read more
Iranian ambassador calls US strikes on civilian targets crime against humanity
Asadollah Eshragh Jahromi added that the Israeli and US strikes "constitute a grave breach of well-established principles of international humanitarian law and defy the most basic human considerations of respect for the right to life of civilians."
Read more
Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps retains capabilities after Khamenei assassination — expert
Nikolay Gaponenko believes that Iran's retaliatory actions demonstrate its readiness and ability to resist even after its decision-making center was destroyed
Read more
Iraq suspends oil production at Rumaila field — Shafaq News
The decision to suspend was made because of "failures in export operations" in view of hostilities in the region
Read more
US may soon attack Cuba, but with little chances of success — expert
Washington views Cuba as a zone of exclusively American interests, and this 'island of freedom' clearly doesn’t align with Washington’s vision of an autonomous actor, Farhad Ibragimov noted
Read more
Trump says Israel did not force US to launch operation against Iran
The US president says it was his opinion that "they were going to attack first"
Read more
Iran reiterates its inalienable right to enrich uranium during talks with US — Witkoff
The US special presidential envoy said that Washington has the right to stop Tehran
Read more
Putin tells Bahrain's king ready to help stabilize Middle East situation — Kremlin
The current development of events "also threatens the security of many Arab states, with which Russia maintains friendly relations," according to the Russian side
Read more
China says non-use of force in international relations meets Israel's interests
China has consistently supported the resolution of international and regional hot issues through dialogue and negotiations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said
Read more
A strike on Bushehr NPP would cause a regional-scale disaster — Rosatom CEO
According to Alexey Likhachev, the company lost contact with the leadership of Iran's entire nuclear industry
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
According to the latest figures, the Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,290 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Iraq is losing $128 mln daily due to suspended oil production — news portal
Production suspension is estimated by a loss of about 1.6 mln barrels daily
Read more
Press review: Israel opens second front as Trump shows no clear Iran strategy outlook
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 3rd
Read more
US used new missile in Iran first time — TWZ
The Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) is capable of striking targets at distances exceeding 500 kilometers
Read more
Massive demonstrations against strikes on Iran erupt in dozens of US cities — TV
Demonstrators said they are ready to "keep protesting for as long as it takes"
Read more
US ground operation in Iran impossible due to its vast territory size — expert
Retired Colonel Viktor Litovkin pointed out that the US has not concentrated significant ground forces in the Middle East
Read more
Putin calls Khamenei's assassination ‘cynical violation of all moral and legal norms’
The Russian President has condemned the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader
Read more
Aggression against Iran and US plans for other countries: Lavrov’ statements
According to the top Russian diplomat, Moscow will use all of its capabilities, including in its relations with Tehran, to ensure that the problem in the Middle East "does not escalate further and is resolved"
Read more
US to safeguard maritime trade in Gulf — Trump
The US International Development Finance Corporation was assigned to provide insurance, guarantees
Read more
US trying to suppress Russia to retain supremacy, China next — security chief
Nikolay Patrushev recalled that "specific measures for the destruction of the USSR were approved 75 years ago by the famous directive of the US National Security Council ‘Objectives With Respect to Russia’"
Read more
Number of tourists visiting Petroglyphs in Karelia doubles YOY
Karelia's Governor Artur Parfenchikov stressed that tourism was becoming an economic growth driver for Belomorsk
Read more
Price of gold to exceed $6,000 per ounce due to conflict in Middle East — expert
Amid rising inflation expectations gold remains a proven inflation hedging instrument, Boris Krasnozhenov said
Read more
India signs $238-million contract with Russia to purchase Shtil air defense systems
The contract further highlights the enduring and robust defense partnership between India and Russia
Read more
Iran attacks with drones, ballistic missiles US airbase in Bahrain — TV
According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the command and staff building of the airbase was destroyed, fuel tanks were burned
Read more
Global nuclear threat is growing — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister responded to a question about the seriousness of the threat to global nuclear security today in connection with the conflict in the Middle East
Read more
Trump says Iran has lost navy, air force, air detection
The US president says that "just about everything's been knocked out" in Iran
Read more
Iraqi oil export via Turkey’s Ceyhan suspended — Shafaq News
The decision was made after a number of oil companies temporarily halted their operations at several fields in the region of Iraqi Kurdistan
Read more
Bahrain's air defenses intercept over 70 Iranian missiles, around 90 UAVs in five days
According to the kingdom's military command, 92 drones were destroyed
Read more
US bases in Persian Gulf involved in strikes on Iran, says ambassador to Austria
"That is why, for the purposes of self-defense, we were forced to strike these military facilities," Asadollah Eshragh Jahromi said
Read more
Iran not to abandon cooperation with IAEA, says ambassador to Austria
Asadollah Eshragh Jahromi did not specify the prospects for the resumption of the agency's inspections in the country
Read more
Iran’s intelligence aware of where Netanyahu holds his meetings — IRGC
Iran’s intelligence knows all the targets around the Islamic Republic, as well as Israeli and American targets, senior adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Iranian army Rahim Safavi said
Read more
Merz says Europe cannot accept Ukraine deal concluded behind its back
The German chancellor also said he had made this clear to US President Donald Trump
Read more
Support for Crimean Tatars’ extremist organizations to boomerang on Turkey
The coordinator of what the so-called "civil action for Crimea’s blockade," Lenur Islyamov, last Saturday declared he was creating a new volunteer battalion
Read more
More than 600 Russians remain at Bushehr nuclear plant — Rosatom CEO
The buses are ready and evacuation routes were considered, Alexey Likhachev said
Read more
Khamenei murder to have legal consequences for aggressor states — Iran’s ambassador
"The foregoing is without prejudice to accountability for the ongoing war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression being committed by the agents of the United States and the Israeli regime.", Asadollah Eshrang Jahromi said
Read more
Zaporozhye NPP CEO slams Ukraine’s attack on Energodar as indirect ceasefire violation
By attacking the nuclear plant’s satellite city, the Kiev regime sought to exert "colossal psychological pressure" on the city residents, the nuclear power plant’s employees, and specialists involved in repair works, Yury Chernichuk stressed
Read more
US not to limit itself to desire to rule Venezuela, Cuba and Iran — Lavrov
The minister believes that what is happening in the world now is "a reflection of profound changes and underlying problems in world politics and the global economy
Read more
IN BRIEF: On current issues Putin and Orban discussed by phone
In a conversation with the Hungarian PM, the Russian leader emphasized Hungary's sovereign course and principled position in support of a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
EU will not be able to fill UGS in summer without Russian LNG, if Qatar suspends supplies
Europe finished the winter having drastically consumed its gas stockpiles
Read more
Russian diplomat sees UK, France flirting with Kiev over nukes
Maria Zakharova noted that, over the past week, the media had downplayed the news by diverting global attention
Read more
Bank of Russia raises dollar rate to 77.61 rubles for March 4
The regulator raised the official yuan exchange rate by 2.5 kopecks to 11.22 rubles
Read more
Merz doubts strikes on Iran may bring about political change in Tehran
The German chancellor urged to create a strategy for the future of Iran and the region, where "all neighbors, without exception, recognize Israel’s right to exist and live safely"
Read more
Russia sees higher interest in its oil in India — Novak
According to the official, much will depend on how the situation in the Middle East develops
Read more
US offered Iran free nuclear fuel for 10-year uranium enrichment halt — Witkoff
The US special presidential envoy said that Tehran rejected Washington's offer
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about earthquake near Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi
The epicenter of the tremors was located 21 km offshore from the city of Sochi
Read more
United States to cut off trade with Spain — Trump
The US president recalled that Spain had been the only NATO country to refuse to increase defense expenditures to 5% of the GDP
Read more