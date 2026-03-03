Russia ready to export satellite monitoring solutions — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russia is among the top three countries developing space-based systems of Earth remote sensing and this sphere is among promising export niches for the national economy, the Ministry of Economic Development told TASS.

"Earth remote sensing is a promising export area for Russian private space companies. According to studies data, Russia is among top three countries launching orbit constellations of such kind. We have strong positions in general either from the standpoint of developing customized space systems and in the context of providing high-resolution Earth remote sensing data and services on their basis, ready for exports," deputy department director at the ministry Evgenia Drozhashchikh said.

According to earlier estimates, the global market of Earth remote sensing data and related services totaled $4.1 bln in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow to $6.6 bln by 2030 with the forecast average annual growth rate of 5-6%.