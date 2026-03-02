US used new missile in Iran first time — TWZ

NEW YORK, March 2. /TASS/. The US military has deployed the new Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) in combat for the first time in Iran, according to The War Zone (TWZ). The publication states that experts identified the missile in a US Central Command video showing a warhead launched at Iran via a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). Citing US military sources, TWZ notes that the PrSM is capable of striking targets at distances exceeding 500 kilometers. In October 2025, Lockheed Martin, the missile’s manufacturer, announced plans to produce up to 400 units annually.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation targeting Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck in the attack.

The White House justified the strikes by citing missile and nuclear threats posed by Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.

The operation resulted in the deaths of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other senior figures within the Islamic Republic's leadership.