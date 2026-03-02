Trump asserts Iran eager for deal with US

LONDON, March 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump insists that Iran's leadership is eager to reach an agreement.

"They want to make a deal badly. I said you should have made it a week ago," the US leader said in an interview with The Telegraph.

Earlier, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, announced that he was not going to negotiate with the US.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power.

As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.