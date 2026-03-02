Number of US, Israel targets in Iran tops 2,000 — WSJ

NEW YORK, March 2. /TASS/. The US and Israeli military have attacked over 2,000 targets on Iranian territory since the beginning of their military operation, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources.

According to the publication, the American and Israeli military leaderships have been preparing a list of potential targets over the past few months. In the first days of the operation, they primarily attacked the presumed locations of Iran's senior military and political officials, air defense systems, ballistic missile launchers, and intelligence facilities. The Israeli Air Force alone has carried out more than 700 combat missions toward Iran since February 28, the WSJ noted.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power.

As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.