Spain to refrain from seizing personal items of Russian arrivals in EU from outside Russia

MADRID, September 14. /TASS/. The personal effects of Russian travelers arriving in the EU on flights not originating directly from Russia and who are not subject to sanctions will not be confiscated, the Spanish Tax Administration Agency, which oversees local customs, told TASS.

As the agency explained, if Russians fly to an EU member state "not from Russia, but from another country inside or outside the EU <...> bans on products [under EU Council] Regulation 833/2014 do not apply."

When asked to clarify whether this means that Russians who are not subject to EU sanctions and arrive in the EU on a flight not originating from Russia are not subject to the ban on carrying personal mobile phones, cosmetics and other personal items banned for import into the EU, the agency replied, "Yes, that's right." "Except, of course, [unless] some other problem arises with them, as with any other traveler, but it would be something unrelated to the [EU import] bans, but [would pertain] to a general problem [like the kind] that could have arisen at any time in the past," the Spanish tax agency added.

Russian travelers may also import gold jewelry into the European Union if it is intended for personal use and not for sale.

"In the case of a ban <...> on the purchase, import or transfer of gold, there are several exceptions, including that such products are intended for personal use by individuals traveling to the European Union or their immediate family members traveling with them, being the property of said individuals and not intended for sale," the agency clarified.

Currently, there are no direct flights between Russia and any of the 27 EU countries.

According to the clarifications of the European Commission on September 8, it is prohibited to import from Russia to the EU goods listed in Annex XXI of EU Council Regulation No. 833/2014, regardless of the purpose of their use and the length of stay in the EU, including automobiles with a total number of seats less than 10. The European Commission emphasizes that it does not matter whether the use of the vehicle is private or commercial. The list includes a wide range of goods, from mobile phones and audio and video recording devices to suitcases, portfolios, clothing, toothpaste, shampoo and other hygiene products.

European Commission Spokesman Balazs Ujvari later said that EU countries cannot confiscate the clothing of Russians entering the EU space, even if they are subject to an import ban. At the same time, he pointed out that cars registered in Russia cannot enter EU territory.