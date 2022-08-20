Russian Defense Ministry starts mass production of Tsirkon missiles - Shoigu

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 20. /TASS/. Russia's Defense Ministry begins mass production of Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles, and it will be documented this year, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Saturday in a televised interview with Rossiya-1 channel on the sidelines of the Army-2022 forum.

"We are starting serial production of the Tsirkon missile. In fact, we have put it (the missile - TASS) into service, and it will be documented as early as this year, let’s call it that," he said.

Shoigu pointed out that production of advanced weapons systems, including Sarmat missiles, was included in the contracts inked at the Army-2022 forum.

"As for Kinzhal missiles, of course, [their] production will be continued," he said.

The Army-2022 international military-technical forum is running from August 15 to 21 at the Patriot Exhibition Center outside Moscow. The Russian Defense Ministry is the organizer of the event.