Norwegian Foreign Ministry says it regrets behavior of consulate employee in Murmansk

STOCKHOLM, July 30. /TASS/. Norwegian Foreign Ministry regrets the incident involving an employee of the Norwegian consulate in Murmansk Elisabeth Ellingsen that took place in a Russian hotel, the Ministry told TASS Saturday.

The Ministry deeply regrets the incident, Ministry spokeswoman Tuva Raanes Bogsnes said, adding that the emotions expressed by the consulate employee does not reflect the Norwegian policy or attitude of Norwegians towards the Russian people in any way. She added that the Ministry is working on the incident via corresponding channels.

Earlier, a video was posted online, showing Ellingsen shouting obscenities towards employees of a hotel she was staying in. On Saturday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Ministry is considering reaction options to this "outrageous act of hatred, nationalism and xenophobia.".