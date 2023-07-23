Pope proposes meeting with Patriarch Kirill at Moscow Airport

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Pope Francis proposes to meet with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia at one of Moscow's airports when the pontiff's plane stops there for refueling on its way to or from Mongolia, Leonid Sevastyanov, chairman of the World Union of Old Believers (WSU), told TASS on Sunday, citing a personal conversation with the pontiff.

"The Pope proposes to meet Patriarch Kirill without delay at one of Moscow's airports, Domodedovo or Vnukovo, when he flies to Mongolia. Then he will have to refuel in Moscow at one of the airports," Sevastyanov said.

According to him, the first meeting between Patriarch Kirill and the Pope took place at the Havana airport in 2016, so a similar meeting can take place now.

"The airport is considered a transit zone, it’s neutral, it would not provoke opposition from those who oppose the pontiff's visit to Russia. If there is a response from the Patriarch, such a meeting could take place on August 31 on the Pope's way to Mongolia. Or on his way back on September 4," Sevastyanov added.

Pope Francis will make an apostolic visit to Mongolia from August 31 to September 4.