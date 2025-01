Lithuania's territorial claims against Russia justify Moscow's actions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda’s remarks about Kaliningrad reveal Vilnius' territorial claims against Russia, fully justifying Moscow's security measures, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Lithuania is an unfriendly, hostile state to Russia, and, among other things, it turns out that this country has territorial claims against us. This justifies our deep concerns and validates all current and future actions to ensure Russia’s security," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Earlier, Nauseda referred to Kaliningrad as part of "Little Lithuania."