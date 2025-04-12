White House confirms US, Iran will meet for more talks next Saturday

WASHINGTON, April 12. /TASS/. The US administration confirmed plans to hold more talks with Iran on April 19, according to a statement released by the White House.

"The sides agreed to meet again next Saturday," the statement reads.

Earlier on Saturday, Oman hosted indirect talks between Iranian and US negotiators, in the presence of the Omani foreign minister, on resolving the situation around Iran’s nuclear program. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Araghchi, while special envoy Steve Witkoff represented the United States.

The Islamic republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting had been held in a constructive atmosphere. Talks will resume in Oman on April 19.