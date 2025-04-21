MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. If the goal in Ukraine is long-term peace, then the current regime there must be replaced, said Nikolay Azarov, who served as Ukraine’s prime minister in 2010-2014.

"All kinds of issues are being discussed, including minerals, a long-term ceasefire and some territories. But what does that all matter if the regime remains the same? It will continue to fight for those territories, and even if it agrees to something and signs some documents, nothing will stop it from going back on its word. That’s why regime change is essential for any lasting peace," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

In addition, the ex-Ukrainian premier expressed hope that US President Donald Trump’s position, which he said differed from that of the previous US leader, would make it possible to establish long-term peace in Ukraine.

Azarov has repeatedly stated that Ukraine is being led by a Nazi regime, under which there is no freedom of speech, and the opposition and the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church are being persecuted. He stressed that given this situation, the current authorities in Kiev cannot be expected to hold fair elections. The former prime minister believes that for free elections to be held in Ukraine, external governance is required.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that international practice suggested the possibility of introducing external governance in Ukraine, paving the way for legitimate negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement. He pointed out that similar UN-backed governing systems had been previously implemented in East Timor, New Guinea, and parts of the former Yugoslavia. Putin noted that the introduction of an interim administration in Ukraine could be discussed under the auspices of the United Nations with the United States, European countries, as well as with Russia’s partners and friends.