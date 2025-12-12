Don State Technical University completes first stage of testing unmanned Dontech tractor

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Field testing of the universal unmanned Dontech tractor, developed collaboratively by Don State Technical University, Rostselmash, and Moscow Polytechnic University, has successfully concluded at the university's training ground, according to the DSTU press service.

"The initial phase of testing the Dontech unmanned tractor was successful. We confirmed the expected performance of the control system and successfully tested the operation of attached implements - a sprayer and a plow - in real field conditions," stated Vladislav Pigenko, Director of the Rostselmash Institute of Advanced Mechanical Engineering at DSTU. He added, "Our future plans include expanding the range of compatible attachments and conducting comprehensive reliability and durability assessments."

The tractor features a hybrid powertrain, a pneumatic emergency braking system, and an onboard control system that can be operated via a tablet. Testing verified the functionality of the control system and the effective management of attached implements, including the sprayer and plow.

According to developers, the key specifications meet the anticipated parameters, and the machine demonstrated stable operation during field trials. Upcoming efforts will focus on broadening the array of compatible attachments and further testing for reliability and service life.

Currently, only a single prototype exists. Ongoing evaluations include autonomy, precision driving, and machine vision systems. Next year, the development team plans to upgrade from a series hybrid to a parallel hybrid powertrain, enhancing accessibility for small farms.

This project is part of the Priority 2030 strategic academic leadership program and the federal Advanced Engineering Schools initiative.