Botswana ready for cooperation with Russia in diamond sector — Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Botswana is ready to cooperate with Russia in the diamond sector, Foreign Minister Phenyo Butale told TASS, expressing hope to utilize Russia's expertise in mining and processing.

"We are a leader in diamond mining. Currently, we are actively moving toward economic diversification," he said. "We hope to utilize Russia's knowledge and expertise in large-scale mining projects, as well as in processing industries to create added value. These are precisely the areas where we see opportunities for cooperation."

The minister noted diversification aims for Botswana to "benefit from and participate in processing industries," including in diamonds, and to develop other minerals, "including rare earth ones.".