US operation in Venezuela is 'very bad news' for Zelensky — news outlet

BERLIN, January 5. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky will be watching developments in Venezuela with concern, as the raid by US President Donald Trump is "very bad news" for him, Germany’s Focus Online news outlet reported.

"In connection with the US strike on Venezuela and the detention of the country's leader Nicolas Maduro, the war in Ukraine has, at least for the time being, receded into the background. At the same time, Vladimir Zelensky will be watching further developments in South America with concern," the article noted. According to it, after the US operation, Russia will find it easier to promote its point of view on events in Ukraine, which will sound more convincing to countries in the Global South.

The news outlet pointed out that, even in the West, some argue that the US violated international law. "Chancellor Friedrich Merz is now hiding behind a diplomatic veil, talking about a 'complex' legal situation. In such a discussion, it quickly becomes unclear whether there's a difference between wanting to overthrow a dictator under the pretext of 'narco-terrorism' and wanting to conquer and annex a neighboring country," the article stressed.

According to the news outlet, another danger for Zelensky is that the US has now focused its attention entirely on its "backyard" - Central and South America - which could give Russia free rein.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said that the US had attacked civilian and military targets in Caracas. He called Washington's actions military aggression. A state of emergency has been declared in the country. US President Donald Trump confirmed that his country had launched large-scale strikes on Venezuela. According to him, Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country.