MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Tehran has no intention of holding any more negotiations with Washington, Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic has said.

The United States would have long ago unleashed World War III, if not for Russia, China, and India, Iran’s ambassador to Uzbekistan, Mohammad Ali Eskandari told the media.

TASS has compiled the latest statements from Iranian officials.

Advisor to the Supreme Leader

Iran can continue to wage war with the US and Israel "as long as it wants": "We can continue the war as long as we want, just as we did during the eight-year sacred defense (referring to the Iran-Iraq War of 1980-1988 - TASS)."

Iran does not trust the US and has no intention of negotiating with Washington any further: "We do not trust the Americans and do not intend to negotiate with them."

Iran’s ambassador to Uzbekistan on US aggression

"The US would have unleashed World War III long ago", if not for Russia, India, and China.

"After Iran, the US is preparing to subjugate other major countries around the world."

Turkey and Qatar will be the next victims of Israel and the US after Iran: "Now all Muslim countries support us. Because they know that they themselves will be the next targets."

Even before the conflict flared up, Iran declared that it would strike US military bases in the Persian Gulf states in the event of aggression against it: "Since our weapons, for example, cannot directly reach the territory of the United States, we declared that in the event of an attack, we would strike all military facilities and armed forces of the United States within our reach."

By assassinating Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the United States and Israel violated international law and the UN Charter: "According to the Charter of the United Nations and a number of international conventions, the heads of state should enjoy immunity. But the United States and Israel did not adhere to any laws or regulations."

Iran's ambassador to Uzbekistan on retaliatory strikes

Iran provides exclusively moral support to resistance movements opposing Israel and the United States and does not send them weapons or funds: "This support is only moral. All allegations that Iran is helping them with money or weapons are false." Iran maintains "the best possible relations with its neighboring Persian Gulf countries" and only strikes US-owned targets in those countries.

Iran has not asked any country for assistance after the US and Israeli aggression: "I can say with pride and honor that we have not asked any country for assistance."

Iran is "capable of defending itself.".