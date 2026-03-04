Iran only targeting US, Israeli targets, top diplomat tells his Turkish counterpart

DOHA, March 5. /TASS/. Iran's retaliatory strikes are defensive in nature and are directed exclusively against US and Israeli facilities used to attack the country, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

"Aragchi noted that Iran's defensive response against American-Zionist aggressors is directed at bases and targets used to plan and carry out aggressive operations against Iran, and this is fully in line with international law," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Earlier, the Turkish Defense Ministry reported that NATO air defenses in the Eastern Mediterranean had destroyed a ballistic missile launched from Iran. It was heading towards Turkish airspace after passing through the airspace of Iraq and Syria. There were no casualties.