Wildfires in Siberia destroy 65 buildings, including 33 residential houses

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Wildfires in three regions of Siberia have destroyed 65 buildings, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

The agency reported that strong winds in the Republic of Khakassia, as well as in the Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk regions, have hampered firefighting efforts in populated areas, with flames destroying 65 structures - including 33 residential homes - as fires spread uncontrollably.

To combat the emergency, additional rescue teams from Tuva and Kuzbass have been deployed to Khakassia.

Over the past week, wildfires have affected 16 Russian regions. Firefighters have successfully contained 111 blazes covering more than 14,800 acres, though 55 active fires remain, 18 of which have been localized.

The same period saw hurricane-force winds damage roofs on 570 homes across three Siberian regions and cut power to 62 settlements. Severe weather has now impacted a total of 14 Russian regions.