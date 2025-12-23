Russia to make more efforts to remove irritants in relations with US — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington will continue efforts toward removing mutual irritants in bilateral relations now that they have held yet another round of consultations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"I confirm that another round of consultations on irritants with the United States has taken place," the senior Russian diplomat said in response to a relevant question. "Minimal progress has been made," he added, saying that the two countries will continue efforts toward removing major irritants.

Earlier, Ryabkov said that Russia has maintained regular contacts with the United States to address irritants to their bilateral relationship using diplomatic channels.

On February 27 and April 10, talks were held in Istanbul to improve the working conditions of the Russian and US embassies and discuss ways to overcome irritants in relations between the two countries. At the first and second rounds of consultations, the Russian delegation was led by Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev, while the US delegation was headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter. The first meeting was held behind closed doors and lasted over six hours, while the second round of talks lasted five and a half hours.