UK to spend some $545 million on hypersonic weapons

LONDON, February 13. /TASS/. The United Kingdom will spend 400 million pounds ($545 million at the current exchange rate) in 2026 to design new types of high-precision and hypersonic weapons in cooperation with other European countries, the UK Defense Ministry said.

"Britain is progressing the Stratus joint missile programme with France and Italy - leading the work to develop a next generation stealth replacement to the Storm Shadow missile," the statement says.

According to the ministry, the new missiles will be able to defeat high-value targets, destroy enemy ships, and suppress enemy air defenses.

Apart from that, "Britian’s new long-range weapon programme with Germany is progressing rapidly with a new joint study phase about to begin, accelerating both future stealth and hypersonic weapons."

The new system will be known under the name Deep Precision Strike. With the range of over 2,000 km, it will be "among the most advanced systems ever designed by the UK, coming into service in the 2030s.

The UK’s hypersonic weapons investment this year "also includes funding for developing critical technologies, ground and flight testing, as well as significant funding for academic skills and training including funding post-graduate study."