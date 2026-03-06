MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. IL-76MD planes carrying Russian servicemen who returned as part of a prisoner of war exchange between Russia and Ukraine landed in the Moscow Region, a TASS correspondent reports.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that on March 6, 300 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime, and 300 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian army were transferred in return.

Humanitarian mediation was were provided by the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

On March 5, 200 military personnel returned to Russia.