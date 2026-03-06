Iran apparently destroys radar of US THAAD missile battery in Jordan — CNN

NEW YORK, March 6. /TASS/. The radar system for an American THAAD missile battery in Jordan was apparently taken out in the first days of the armed conflict with Iran, CNN reported, citing satellite imagery it had reviewed.

Furthermore, buildings housing similar radar systems were also hit in two other locations in the United Arab Emirates; however, CNN could not confirm whether they sustained major damage.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. The strikes targeted major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats, it said, emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, hitting targets inside Israel. US assets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia also came under attack. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures in the Islamic Republic's leadership were killed.