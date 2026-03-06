MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The Kremlin won’t reveal quantitative data on Russian oil supplies for obvious reasons as "there are too many ill-wishers," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

When asked about what volume of Russian oil purchases India can receive now, he replied: "No, of course, we are not going to disclose any quantitative data for obvious reasons. That's the first thing. There are too many ill-wishers."

Earlier, the Indian newspaper The Economic Times reported that tankers could deliver nearly 22 million barrels of Russian oil to India in the coming week, which would allow the country to resolve its energy problem in connection with the escalating conflict in the Middle East.