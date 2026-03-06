Hungary suspends transit of essential cargo to Ukraine — Orban

BUDAPEST, March 6. /TASS/. The Hungarian government has suspended not only supplies of gasoline and diesel fuel to Ukraine, but also the transportation across its territory of cargo essential to the neighboring country, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, adding that such a decision was taken in response to blocking the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline by Kiev.

Earlier, Hungary cut off supplies of diesel fuel and gasoline to Ukraine, he noted. "We will also suspend supplies of cargo essential to Ukraine through Hungary until it agrees to resume oil supplies," Orban said on the Kossuth radio station.

Ukraine is committing "state banditry" in relation to Hungary, "to which proper answers should be found," he stressed. "Until order is restored, we will be taking whatever steps and use all available tools," the premier warned.

Orban also confirmed that Hungary will not support any EU decision in favor of Ukraine until supplies of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline are resumed. "Ukrainians will run out of money before we run out of oil," he said, adding that Hungary has already prevented the provision of an EU military loan of 90 bln euros to Ukraine.