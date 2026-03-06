FACTBOX: Aftermath of Ukrainian attack on Russian regions, casualties in Sevastopol

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 83 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

A Ukrainian attack killed two people and injured 12 others in the town of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region. Nine people sustained injuries in the Black Sea city of Sevastopol as a result of Ukrainian military actions, the report said.

TASS has compiled the key information on the aftermath.

Scale

- On-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 83 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions during the past night, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, 56 drones were shot down over the Republic of Crimea, seven each over the Voronezh Region and the waters of the Sea of Azov, five over the waters of the Black Sea, four over the Kursk Region, two over the Krasnodar Region, and one each over the Astrakhan and Belgorod regions.

Aftermath in the Kherson Region

- Two people were killed and 12 wounded in a Ukrainian attack on a grocery shop in the town of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region, Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

- He said that medical assistance is being provided to the injured at the Alyoshki Central District Hospital.

- Medical personnel transported two seriously injured individuals to Skadovsk Central District Hospital.

Aftermath in Sevastopol

- Nine people sought medical attention following the Ukrainian military's attack on the Black Sea city of Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on his Telegram channel.

- Six individuals were hospitalized, including three children.

- Three individuals sustained minor injuries and declined hospitalization.

- The governor added that the Ukrainian drone attack severely damaged a five-story apartment building.

- A downed drone crashed near the building; it had been packed with metal shrapnel balls and explosives.

- Falling debris from a drone caused a small fire on the grounds of a college, the governor added.

- The blast shattered windows in the college dormitory building.

- A downed drone's shrapnel struck a gas pipe, and the blast also shattered windows at a school.

- City authorities began repairing the damaged buildings early in the morning, the governor added.

- A hotline has been established for Sevastopol residents following the Ukrainian drone attack, the city prosecutor's office press service reported.

- On the instructions of the Sevastopol prosecutor, the prosecutor’s office took control over the observance of the rights of the victims and providing them with comprehensive assistance.